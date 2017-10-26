

CTV Winnipeg





The city said a combination of wintry weather conditions created hazardous conditions for drivers in Winnipeg Thursday evening.

Police said 97 vehicles were involved in collisions Thursday, with most occurring on bridges around the city that had iced up.

"In the late afternoon weather conditions changed all at the same time, wind speeds increased to greater than forecasted, and temperatures decreased below zero, this in combination with a band of freezing rain that passed through Winnipeg resulted in the flash icing of the bridge decks across the city," a city spokesperson told CTV News.

She added that bridges ice up quicker than regular streets because there is no insulation underneath.

The city said a number of bridges were temporarily closed until city trucks could salt the icy pavement. After four hours, all bridges were sanded and reopened.

Police officials said that nine people, including two infants, were transported to hospital in stable condition, while many more declined medical treatment for minor injuries.

Approximately 30 police units were required to manage all the incidents.

The city said crews were out all day Thursday beginning at 7 a.m.and 20 salting trucks in the evening.