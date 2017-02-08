Winnipeg police are asking members of the public for information on its latest homicide investigation.

Police were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Ave. Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee, 24.

Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything linked to the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.