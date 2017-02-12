Winnipeggers will hold a vigil in solidarity with victims of hate crimes in the city and across the country.

The vigil is set to start at 3 p.m. at Wolseley School.

Organizers said it’s in response to recent anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in the neighbourhood, in Quebec City and across the U.S.

On New Year’s Eve, a Jewish family in Wolseley came home to find a rock with an anti-Semitic message written on it left near their front steps.

B’nai Brith said the rock was inside a red gift bag tied with a red ribbon, and the words “Die Jew Bitch” written in red paint on one side, and a swastika the word "Einsatzgruppen" was painted on the other.

The Einsatzgruppen were mobile Nazi death squads and killed Jews – and others – during the Holocaust.

After the incident, neighbours put up posters on their front doors with a Star of David inside a heart.

Earlier this week, a woman told CTV News she saw a swastika drawn in the snow near Meadowood Drive and Ashworth Street.

A 27-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges for a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29 that killed six men and wounded 19 others.

One of the organizers of the vigil in Winnipeg said these recent incidents sparked a conversation amongst residents.

“We felt we could not just let these violent incidents go by without standing together as a community,” she said in a news release.