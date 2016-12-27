Featured
Woman, 3 cats dead following fire in Ile des Chenes
Marta Czurylowicz & Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 2:22PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 6:37PM CST
A woman in her sixties and at least three cats are dead following an early morning fire in a trailer park in Ile des Chenes, roughly 28 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
The Ritchot Fire Department responded to home on Bonneteau Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire Chief, Scott Weir said when firefighters got there, the building was fully involved and spewing heavy smoke.
Neighbours notified fire officials that there was a woman inside the back bedroom.
Weir said firefighters pulled her out but she was unresponsive.
Firefighters said the fire started in the living room. Surrounding homes were not affected. Crews were on scene for three to four hours.
"Having a home fire is tragic, is enough, it’s not good for small communities," said Weir. "Tragic is best word to describe it."
The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating as the cause of the fire is still unknown.
