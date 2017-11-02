

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a man was stabbed in the downtown area Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. when emergency crews were called to the Martha Street-Henry Avenue area for a report of an injured man.

Crews discovered a 42-year-old man at the scene who was suffering from an upper body stab wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned that the victim had been involved in an altercation with a woman near the corner of Austin Street and Henry Avenue. The man was stabbed once during the dispute, police said.

A woman was located on scene and arrested.

Harriet Jane Pascal has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The victim was still in hospital Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.