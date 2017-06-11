Featured
Woman assaulted in North End: Winnipeg police
The assault happened near the corner of Selkirk Street and Salter Avenue. (File image)
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 9:29AM CST
Winnipeg police say a woman was assaulted overnight.
Officers responded to a call about the incident at 4:30 a.m..
The assault happened near the corner of Selkirk Street and Salter Avenue.
Police said the intersection was closed, but reopened at 8:40 a.m.
The woman was transported to hospital in stable condition.
Police said the case is being investigated and no further information is available at this time.
