Winnipeg police say a woman was assaulted overnight.

Officers responded to a call about the incident at 4:30 a.m..

The assault happened near the corner of Selkirk Street and Salter Avenue.

Police said the intersection was closed, but reopened at 8:40 a.m.

The woman was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the case is being investigated and no further information is available at this time.