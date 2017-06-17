A 37-year-old woman is dead and a 23-year-old woman is facing manslaughter charges after the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit was called into investigate a death in the West End Saturday.

Winnipeg police said the 37-year-old woman was stabbed in the 500 block of Spence Street in the early morning hours.

Officers said police are no longer on scene.

The name of the victim and accused is not being released at this time.

A homeowner on the street tells CTV News he saw a body on the ground covered with a blanket in front of that open door around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Abibu Geulord lives in the same block. He said he saw four police cars on the street around 6 a.m. when he was coming home from work.

Geulord said he saw a person lying down on the other side of the street from the properties, and asked police what was going on.

"They just told me that person was feeling cold and were waiting for the ambulance," he said.

Geulord has a wife and three young girls. The family moved to Spence Street in January, and are now planning to move before September.

"I am new to Canada so I am feeling scared and I am not feeling safe," he said.

Other people living and working on the street told CTV News the death raises neighbourhood safety concerns.

"As a dad I feel really sad, because my little girl, I don't let her go anywhere without me," said George Kennedy who lives nearby. He was out for a morning stroll, and came across the police tape.

Sean Freeman works across the street. He said his team has been talking with police.

"Us staff and volunteers, you know it's concerning because we do resource centre stuff for ladies and men, so it's not good," said Freeman.