

CTV Winnipeg





A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Flin Flon, Man. home over the weekend.

Police were called to the 5th Avenue home Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

The 44-year-old man who owned the home was able to escape the blaze by jumping out of a window. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was also taken out of the fire by firefighters, and suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a bedroom. She was taken to hospital, where she died.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious. An investigation is ongoing with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.