An 88-year-old woman from Stuartburn, Man., is dead following a single vehicle crash on Road 38 East near Vita, Man., Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said they responded to a single vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. involving a Ford pick-up truck. The investigation shows the woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt before she was ejected from the truck.

Investigators believe the woman was traveling south on the gravel road when she lost control of the truck and rolled into the ditch.

The investigation is ongoing but officers say alcohol and speed are not a factor.