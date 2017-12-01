Featured
Woman hit by vehicle at Main and Anderson
Main Street’s southbound lanes are completely blocked off. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 7:57AM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 11:48AM CST
A woman was taken to hospital Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.
The incident happened on Main Street near Anderson Avenue.
The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital.
Main Street’s southbound lanes were blocked to traffic.