Featured
Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
Police said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the Logan Avenue and Quelch Street area. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 4:15PM CST
A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.
Police said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the Logan Avenue and Quelch Street area.
The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.
She remains in critical condition as of Monday, police said.
The investigation continues and anyone with information can call 204-986-6271.