Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle at crosswalk
Police said the woman’s injuries are a result of being struck by an unknown vehicle. (File Photo)
Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 12:58PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 1:08PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding one or more vehicles involved in a collision where a woman was hit at a crosswalk.
On Tuesday around 7 p.m. emergency crews responded to a woman injured at a crosswalk in the area of Main Street near Higgins Avenue.
A 46-year-old woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Police said the woman’s injuries are a result of being struck by an unknown vehicle.
The woman was wearing blue fleece pajama pants with a white spotted design. Police said she was using a blue walker at the time of the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision or details of the vehicle(s) involved is asked to contacted police at 204-986-6271.
The investigation is ongoing.
