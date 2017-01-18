

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding one or more vehicles involved in a collision where a woman was hit at a crosswalk.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m. emergency crews responded to a woman injured at a crosswalk in the area of Main Street near Higgins Avenue.

A 46-year-old woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman’s injuries are a result of being struck by an unknown vehicle.

The woman was wearing blue fleece pajama pants with a white spotted design. Police said she was using a blue walker at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision or details of the vehicle(s) involved is asked to contacted police at 204-986-6271.

The investigation is ongoing.