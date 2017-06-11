

CTV Winnipeg





A 29-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Springfield early Sunday morning.

Oakbank RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 15, two kilometres east of Provincial Road 207, around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators believe the woman was driving the vehicle west on Highway 15 when it went into the south-side ditch and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police are investigating whether alcohol and fatigue played a role in the crash.