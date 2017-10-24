Featured
Woman missing: Police seeking public’s assistance
Investigators said Alissa Severight, 27, was last seen Friday morning in the downtown area of the city.(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 3:21PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Investigators said Alissa Severight, 27, was last seen Friday morning in the downtown area of the city.
Police say they are concerned for Severight’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.