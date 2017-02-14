The woman accused in the 2015 death of Winnipeg senior Dorothy Dykens has pleaded guilty.

Melissa Joyce Gabriel, 36, entered her plea in a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday.

She is charged with manslaughter, injuring other animals and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order in connection to this case.

Emergency personnel were dispatched in May of 2015 to the 400 block of Tremblay Street to check on a person’s well-being.

Police alleged Gabriel entered Dykens' home late Saturday or early Sunday and stabbed her multiple times, before returning home and attacking a dog.

The injured animal was taken to a veterinary hospital.

Officers found Gabriel, who had called officials in an intoxicated state, and took her into custody.

According to police, the women knew each other.

Gabriel remains in custody. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24.

With files from the Canadian Press.