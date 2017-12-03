There's a new project underway in Winnipeg to help make sure no one experiencing homelessness dies in the cold this winter.

On Saturday dozens of volunteers crocheted heaps of plastic bags into sleeping mats.

They're trying to bring a little comfortable to Winnipeg’s most vulnerable this winter.

"It's breaking my heart that people are being left behind and hustled along and treated like they don't matter and they do," said Lynda Daun while crocheting a mat.

Last December a 53-year old woman was found dead outside Portage Place mall. It's believed the cold may have a played a role in her death.

Khris Banks, 25, recently got evicted from his home. The Salvation Army's Booth Centre dorm is a temporary solution. Still, finding a place to warm up in the city when temperatures drop can be tough.

"Time goes really slow. I've had nights where I stay in ATMs or ride the bus until you can't ride the bus anymore."

It takes 500 plastic bags to make each sleeping mat. It’s lightweight, easy to wash and provides cushiony protection from a hard and cold floor.

A sleeping mat is crocheted with plastic yarn from the plastic bags called ‘plarn’. Volunteers slice up bags, string them together and wind them into balls before crocheters work their magic.

When the army of volunteers packs up, the room at 109 Pulford in Osborne Village will eventually be converted into an overnight shelter for the city's homeless.

SEE MORE: In Pictures: Winnipeggers crochet mats for homeless shelters

"We'll be crocheting these for the space but also for our folks who sleep outside no matter what so there's a couple of people who aren't going to access a shelter or come inside," said organizer Tessa Blakie Whitecloud with 1JustCity.

She said the woman’s death last winter was a catalyst for the project and volunteers hope to make 25 sleeping mats.

Last winter the space welcomed about 200 people looking to stay warm.

It will open again in 2018 when the temperature dips below -10 from January 1 to the end of March.