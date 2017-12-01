

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Bannatyne Avenue that sent a woman to hospital.

Police said around 6 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of a woman being stabbed in the 700 block of Bannatyne.

Police arrived to find a woman suffering from a stab wound to her upper body. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition. She has since been upgraded to stable but remains in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.