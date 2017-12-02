

CTV Winnipeg





A woman was sexually assaulted by a man in disguise Thursday morning in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Winnipeg police said the woman in her 20’s answered her front door around 9:30 a.m. and was confronted by three men dressed in disguise.

Police said one man armed with a handgun entered the residence and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators have no description of the men as they were in disguise but say the incident does not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Sex Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.