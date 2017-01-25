Featured
Woman stabbed in West End: police
Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of Sherburn Street Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.
Winnipeg police have issued a public plea for information after a woman was stabbed in the West End.
They found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
