Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a woman in her 60s was hit by a sidewalk snow-removal machine near Health Sciences Centre.

Police said it happened Dec. 16, 2016 at around 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of William Avenue, across from HSC’s emergency entrance. Officers said the woman was trying to cross William at the pedestrian crosswalk when she was hit and seriously injured by a machine travelling westbound.

The victim is now in stable condition, but is still in hospital recovering from her injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271.