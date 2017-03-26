

CTV Winnipeg





Six women who have experienced emotional trauma got free head-to-toe makeovers to help them heal.

A mobile team of makeup hair stylists held a makeover contest. The makeovers were provided by Artist Groupe. The group received more than 60 entries, nominated by friends, family or by the women themselves.

The goal is to help boost their self-esteem and get them moving in a positive direction.

“Whether they’re a mom and they’ve just totally lost themselves and they don’t know how to find time for themselves any more, or just don’t even know how to wardrobe themselves anymore,” said Nancy Dutiaume. “That often happens, and you start to focus on your family so much you forget about yourself. You know, four, five days go by and you realize you haven’t had a shower.”

The women received professional makeup, haircuts, colour and styling. On Sunday, they held a photoshoot with clothing selected for the women.

Women get to keep the clothing and the pictures.

“I didn’t think I needed such a transformation on the outside, as much as what happened. And I think I even walked away with me being transformed on the inside, as well,” said Megan, one of the participants.