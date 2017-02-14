Featured
Wpg. Transit driver assaulted with weapon at University of Manitoba
A Winnipeg Transit driver was assaulted with a weapon at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 5:59AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 6:46AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service say a Winnipeg Transit driver was taken to hospital after an assault at the University of Manitoba campus early this morning.
The driver was assaulted with a weapon, but police are not releasing details at this time.
Police were called to the U of M campus at Dafoe Road east of University Crescent at 1:53 a.m.
Police units at still at the scene.
Dafoe Rd. at University of Manitoba is closed just past MacLean Cres. east of University Cres. while police investigate the assault.