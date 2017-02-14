

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service say a Winnipeg Transit driver was taken to hospital after an assault at the University of Manitoba campus early this morning.

The driver was assaulted with a weapon, but police are not releasing details at this time.

Police were called to the U of M campus at Dafoe Road east of University Crescent at 1:53 a.m.

Police units at still at the scene.

Dafoe Rd. at University of Manitoba is closed just past MacLean Cres. east of University Cres. while police investigate the assault.