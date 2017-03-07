Featured
WPS January numbers show spike in calls, dispatches
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 9:59AM CST
Winnipeg police had a busy start to the year.
New numbers released from January show a spike in call volumes compared to the same month a year ago.
The report said 43,115 calls were received, which is a 9 per cent increase. Half of those calls were made to 911.
Officers were also dispatched at a higher rate to 17,448 events -- an 8 per cent rise compared to last year.
The figures also showed the number of speeding tickets issued in school zones continued to drop, this time by 24 per cent in January.
The report will be discussed at this week's police board meeting.
