The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s medical assistance in dying program has doubled the number of physicians working to meet patient demand in Manitoba.

WRHA said 102 patients, or their families, have made contact with the program up until Jan. 6.

To meet demand, the WRHA has been expanding the number of medical professionals on the clinical team, which travels across the province, including northern Manitoba.

Initially the team started with three physicians, two nurses, two social workers and two pharmacists. There are now seven physicians, three social workers, a speech pathologist and the team is now looking to expand with more nurses – everyone works part-time.

Dr. Brock Wright, vice president and chief medical officer with the WRHA, said the interest in the medical assistance in dying program has been increasing month over month across Manitoba.

“I think none of us know where the demand for this, or where the interest for this service will level out. It has been obviously been increasing over the course of the year, but we can’t predict what the numbers will be in the longer-term, but will adjust as necessary, and involve additional care providers as the need dictates,” said Wright on Tuesday.

Of the 102 individuals who contacted the program, 24 received assistance and 18 cases were declined.

“Of the 18 patients that were declined, 5 of them had a mental illness as their underlying condition, and that precludes them from accessing the MAID service. The other 13 patient had an underlying physical illness, but death was not foreseeable, which is one of the requirements in the federal legislation,” Wright added.

14 cases remain active, 28 died unassisted and 18 were inquiries only.

A patient seeking an assisted death must undergo a details process, which involves two separate in person assessments attended by two physicians. Both assessments must be in agreement before the death can proceed. The patient must also make a written request for a medically assisted death.

Wright’s team look at the underlying diagnosis: if the patient been given all treatment options, is the patient suffering and been able to access all available services to alleviate that suffering. It must also be determined that death is reasonably foreseeable and the patient is mentally competent to provide consent.

Medically-assisted deaths came into law in Canada in June 2016.