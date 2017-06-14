The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has provided updated timelines for the closures of three Winnipeg emergency departments.

The changes were announced in Apri as part of a major overhaul of Manitoba's health care system. The idea, according to the regional health authority, is to concentrate emergency departments at facilities equipped with specialists.

Victoria Hospital's ER will be converted to an urgent care centre on Oct. 3, the health authority said Wednesday.

The WRHA said additional capacity is being created at St. Boniface, Grace and Health Sciences Centre emergency departments.

Misericordia Urgent Care Centre services will also be discontinued on Oct. 3, and it will be converted to a community IV clinic.

The WRHA said roles of hospital units will begin to change over the summer and early fall, while staff and paramedics will be prepared for the changes. Additional training will be delivered where needed.

Lab and diagnostic services will also be "redeployed" to ensure resources are in the right place, the WRHA said.

The second phase of changes will take place in the spring and summer of 2018. That will include the opening of the new and expanded Grace Emergency Department and the conversion of Seven Oaks Emergency Department to an urgent care centre and shifting emergency services away from Concordia Hospital.

Despite the changes, the WRHA said there will be a job available for everyone who wants to work in the health care system.