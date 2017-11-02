

CTV Winnipeg





The city says the curbside yard waste collection season is coming to an end later this month.

Yard waste collection for area A will end between Nov. 13 and 17, while collection for area B will end between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

If you don’t know which area you are in, that information is available on the city’s website.

Yard waste is collected at the curb once every two weeks on the same day as garbage and recycling pickup.

The city says residents can put their waste in any reusable container without a lid, such as plastic tubs, old blue boxes, or old metal or plastic garbage containers. Waste can also be put in cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags. Plastic bags cannot be used.

The city says residents can leave their yard waste containers an arm’s length away from their garbage and recycling carts.