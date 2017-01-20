The Justice Department in Manitoba said it’s probing cases involving Winnipeg Police Service Constable Trent Milan that go back years.

Milan was facing 34 criminal charges when he died in a car crash last October.

As CTV News reported Thursday, prior to his death, charges were stayed in a major drug case where Milan obtained the search warrant.

The province’s prosecution service released this statement to CTV News:

“Manitoba Prosecution Service has launched a review of cases involving Trent Milan. It will begin with any matters currently before the court, but will also include cases that have concluded. The full scope of the review has not yet been determined, but we expect it will involve cases over at least the last several years.”

The chief federal prosecutor for Manitoba confirmed to CTV News, prosecutors are also reviewing cases involving Milan.