A four-legged, furry friend will now help Kenora police search for missing people.

Ontario Provincial Police said it has added two-year-old yellow lab Cinch to its Northwest Region Canine Unit.

Cinch is trained as a general search and rescue dog, and will be tasked with looking for missing people. Police said Cinch has the ability to track or search offline using a GPS collar. He trained with Const. Jeff Poperechny for 10 weeks.

Cinch joins fellow Canine Unit member Jax, who is trained as a general service dog. Police said he is trained to track and search for wanted people, and is used in criminal investigations with a higher level of risk to the public and police.