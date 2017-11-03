A video of a Calgary couple surprising their kids with a trip to Disney World is picking up social media shares in Winnipeg, after the kids made it known they would have preferred a trip to the river city.

The video was taken in Sept. 2013, when Ian and Chantalle Byers had told their children, Jonathan and Ethan, who were eight and six at the time, that they were going to Winnipeg to visit family.

After the kids woke up for the early morning flight, the couple revealed that they were going to Disney World instead, and the sleepy kids revolted.

“You said we’re going to Winnipeg,” one of the boys yelled, before accusing his parents of lying.

Ian Byers says the boys were used to visiting Winnipeg about twice a year, where they enjoy staying with family members that have a pool in the summer and a backyard skating rink in the winter time.

“They didn’t really get the concept of Disney World at the time,” Byers says, adding that the kids figured out they would be heading to amusement parks at the airport, and that they had a great vacation.

He said for years the video amused friends and family on Facebook, but earlier this year, Tourism Winnipeg shared it, giving the kids more exposure.

“My oldest son Jonathan loves it,” said Byers, and that the now 12-year-old “thinks it’s awesome that it went viral.”

“They look back at it and they laugh, now that they kind of understand what Disney World actually is and what Winnipeg is.”