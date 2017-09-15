

CTV Winnipeg





The mayor of Ste. Anne said a 12-year-old girl was struck on CN tracks in Ste. Anne, Man. early Friday evening.

Richard Pelletier told CTV News the young girl was riding her bicycle on the tracks while wearing headphones.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said the service was initally dispatched to a child vs. train collision, but was later called off and told the patient had been taken to hospital in Ste. Anne.

Ste. Anne Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of CN Police.

Neither police nor the mayor of the town could confirm the girl's condition late Friday night.

“Earlier today an incident occurred on CN tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the victim and their family. Local police are leading the investigation with the assistance of CN Police,” Jonathan Abecassis from the Canadian National Railway said in a statement.

Pelletier said officers will be at the young girl's school on Monday to speak with students about what happened.

The girl's name has not been released.