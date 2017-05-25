

CTV Winnipeg





Cameron Lozinski might not be seeking recognition, but Wednesday night he and more than a dozen young Manitoba humanitarians received honours for their work.

"It's a huge honour, because I don’t do anything for a title. I don’t do it for recognition. I do it to make a better world. And that’s why it’s a huge privilege to be here tonight, because I do just want for everyone," he said.

The 13 students, who come from schools in Winnipeg, Gimli, Bird's Hill and Moosehorn were honoured during the 20th annual Young Humanitarian Awards.

Lozinski goes to Gimli High School. Among other things, he has raised his own funds to travel to build habitat for humanity homes in El Salvador, Indonesia and Portugal.

He also volunteers with his local habitat affiliate in Gimli.

Along with the recognition, Loznski is also receiving a $1,000.

He says he'll put that money towards a laptop to use during his studies next year at the University of Winnipeg.