Police have released the name of the victim and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on an Elmwood street earlier this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were called to Thames Avenue and Watt Street after gunshots were heard in the area.

Officers found a man lying in the street. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Tyler Kirton, 25, from Winnipeg.

Officers said a 16-year-old youth suspect has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.