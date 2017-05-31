Featured
Zoo investigating after muskox escapes enclosure
The zoo says no one was at risk as a muskox escaped its area, but didn't get out of the secondary containment area.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:46AM CST
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is investigating how one of its largest animals got out of its enclosure.
The zoo says no one was at risk as a muskox escaped its area, but didn't get out of the secondary containment area.
The zoo says staff sedated and relocated the animal quickly.
Zoo officials are examining a gate and the circumstances related to the incident.
