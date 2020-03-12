WINNIPEG -- Nineteen kilograms of cocaine and 20 pounds of cannabis have been seized after an investigation into an inter-provincial drug ring with ties to Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service shared the details at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police said an investigation was launched in October of 2019 into a drug cell suspected of trafficking large shipments of cocaine and cannabis into Winnipeg.

Police said they identified two suspects, one local to Winnipeg and one that regularly traveled through the city.

According to the WPS, the two suspects met on March 8 at a gas bar in the 4100 block of Portage Avenue. One suspect arrived in a semi-tractor-trailer, the other drove a Jeep Wrangler.

Officers saw what they believed to be a drug transaction and arrested both suspects.

After an initial search, police found four kilograms of cocaine. An additional search of the semi-trailer turned up another 15 kilograms of cocaine and 20 pounds of cannabis.

Both vehicles were seized by police.

Police said the wholesale value of the cocaine is $1.14 million, with a potential street value of $1.52 million. Meanwhile, the cannabis has a wholesale value of $60,000, with a potential street value of $90,600.

Jay Marte Santos, 42, from Winnipeg is facing a drug possession charge. Balbir Singh Nahal, 36, from Abbotsford, B.C. faces a slew of charges, including possession and trafficking offences.

Both were detained into police custody.