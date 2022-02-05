1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday

WINNIPEG -

A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police were called to reports of a collision near Broadway and Memorial Boulevard at 9:50 p.m. Friday night.

Police said a Jeep Patriot had driven through a group of protesters that were part of the Freedom Convoy rally outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Police said four men were hit by the Jeep in the incident and that the Jeep then sped west down Portage Avenue.

Investigators added that witnesses reported the Jeep was driving fast through red lights after the incident.

Winnipeg police and RCMP officers stopped the vehicle in the 4800 block of Portage Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested after a struggle.

Const. Rob Carver said based on the man's comments following his arrest, it doesn't appear the incident was about the mandates.

"Some comments he made after his arrest suggested that his motivation was not specifically about the underlying causes of the protests or the mandates," said Carver, who noted the man isn't for or against what is happening in the country right now.

Police said one man was treated in hospital and released, while three others with minor injuries were treated on scene.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, faces several charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing harm, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Carver noted the man has no criminal history and he was not fleeing from another incident.

The charges against the man have not been proven in court.

Carver said they have been working with organizers at the rally and more officers will be provided to the area if it is needed.

"I think police everywhere, and specifically in Winnipeg, view these situations as potentially volatile. There are strong opinions being expressed … anytime you have a situation like that there's a potentially for tempers to flare and possibly some violence," he said. "We have done everything we can, or that we are prepared to do at this point to ensure the safety of people in the area."

In a tweet Saturday, Mayor Brian Bowman once again urged that all Winnipeggers need to stay calm and that all Canadians have the right to protest peacefully and lawfully without injury.

Police are reminding people to avoid the area near the protest if they don't need to be there, adding that if people need to drive by that part of the city they should expect delays.