1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday
A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police were called to reports of a collision near Broadway and Memorial Boulevard at 9:50 p.m. Friday night.
Police said a Jeep Patriot had driven through a group of protesters that were part of the Freedom Convoy rally outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.
Police said four men were hit by the Jeep in the incident and that the Jeep then sped west down Portage Avenue.
Investigators added that witnesses reported the Jeep was driving fast through red lights after the incident.
Winnipeg police and RCMP officers stopped the vehicle in the 4800 block of Portage Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested after a struggle.
Const. Rob Carver said based on the man's comments following his arrest, it doesn't appear the incident was about the mandates.
"Some comments he made after his arrest suggested that his motivation was not specifically about the underlying causes of the protests or the mandates," said Carver, who noted the man isn't for or against what is happening in the country right now.
Police said one man was treated in hospital and released, while three others with minor injuries were treated on scene.
The man, whose name wasn’t released, faces several charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing harm, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
Carver noted the man has no criminal history and he was not fleeing from another incident.
The charges against the man have not been proven in court.
Carver said they have been working with organizers at the rally and more officers will be provided to the area if it is needed.
"I think police everywhere, and specifically in Winnipeg, view these situations as potentially volatile. There are strong opinions being expressed … anytime you have a situation like that there's a potentially for tempers to flare and possibly some violence," he said. "We have done everything we can, or that we are prepared to do at this point to ensure the safety of people in the area."
In a tweet Saturday, Mayor Brian Bowman once again urged that all Winnipeggers need to stay calm and that all Canadians have the right to protest peacefully and lawfully without injury.
Police are reminding people to avoid the area near the protest if they don't need to be there, adding that if people need to drive by that part of the city they should expect delays.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Demonstrators descend on Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
As more rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions were held in several major cities, authorities released more information about an incident in which four people were injured at a demonstration in Winnipeg and reported one arrest at a mass gathering in Toronto.
LIVE | Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitals
Demonstrators, some with trucks, returned to Ottawa on Saturday to bolster the ranks of the week-long 'freedom convoy' protest..
BREAKING | Person allegedly carrying smoke bomb arrested in Toronto as huge crowd of anti-mandate protesters gather
One person who allegedly had a smoke bomb has been arrested and emergency vehicles are having difficulties driving through some areas of the downtown core, as a huge crowd of protesters are participating in an anti-mandate demonstration Saturday.
1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday
A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.
Protesters on horseback participate in 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa
Just before 1 p.m., two men toured Wellington Street near Parliament Hill riding the horses, named Boony and Homer.
Trump calls Trudeau 'far left lunatic,' expresses support for convoy
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has issued a statement criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over vaccine mandates and expressing support for the trucker convoy protests happening across Canada.
U.S. Republicans vow to probe GoFundMe decision halting Ottawa trucker donations
Some U.S. Republicans have vowed to investigate GoFundMe's decision to take down a page accepting donations in support of protesting truck drivers in Ottawa.
This Canadian scientist had a bad case of 'long COVID,' and now she's studying it
A respiratory scientist and COVID-19 long-hauler is using her expertise in immunology to study the long-term, potential autoimmune effects of the condition.
Queen's dog steals the show at Platinum Jubilee event
As Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark her Platinum Jubilee, one of her dogs upstaged the monarch at an event on Friday.
Regina
-
Duelling protests on provincial restrictions take place at Sask. Legislature Building
Two conflicting protests are taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislature Building Saturday.
-
Trans Canada Highway West of Moose Jaw closed
Highway 1 is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision west of Moose Jaw.
-
Increased security presence at Sask. Legislative Building ahead of weekend protests
With another event protesting current public health measures expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday, an increased security presence has been implemented at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. businesses preparing for changes ahead of potential end to proof of vaccination policy
Businesses in Saskatoon are bracing for disbanding the proof of vaccination program after Premier Scott Moe said it would end “sometime in the near future.”
-
Saskatoon police investigating stabbing
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a person was stabbed Saturday morning.
-
Saskatoon city councillor says snow 'ramps' along bridge are 'cause for concern'
A Saskatoon city councillor is worried a "ramp" of snow accumulating on a busy Saskatoon bridge could lead to tragedy.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury protesters plan 'slow roll' in support of Ottawa truck convoy
Protesters in Sudbury are lining up near Lasalle Boulevard and Falconbridge Road for a planned 'slow roll' in support of the ongoing trucker protest in Ottawa.
-
Snowfall advisories issued for communities across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario, with significant snowfall expected to begin today and continue into Sunday.
-
Important renewal deadlines approaching for Ontario drivers
Ontario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.
Edmonton
-
EPS issues traffic advisory for downtown, major roads ahead of Saturday trucker protest
The Edmonton Police Service says it is ready to respond to planned convoys coming into the city for protests near the Alberta Legislature building this weekend.
-
Alberta mother granted right to vaccinate immunocompromised son after father's objections
An Alberta mother was granted complete control of all medical decisions for her immunocompromised son after the child's father did not want him vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person allegedly carrying smoke bomb arrested in Toronto as huge crowd of anti-mandate protesters gather
One person who allegedly had a smoke bomb has been arrested and emergency vehicles are having difficulties driving through some areas of the downtown core, as a huge crowd of protesters are participating in an anti-mandate demonstration Saturday.
-
OLG announces where $30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Ontario
The winning $30 million Lotto Max ticket for Friday's jackpot was sold in Ontario and here's where.
-
Important renewal deadlines approaching for Ontario drivers
Ontario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.
Calgary
-
Man in hospital after stabbing at Calgary shopping centre
A man was sent to hospital following an incident that occurred at a clothing store in a southeast Calgary shopping centre Friday evening.
-
Lethbridge police advise of convoy moving through city
The Lethbridge Police Service is advising the public about a "slow-moving convoy" driving through the city on Saturday.
-
Calgary UCP MLA to talk trade, Alberta energy during U.S. trip
A Calgary UCP MLA will be visiting with representatives in two U.S. states this month as part of a mission to improve relationships for the Alberta government.
Montreal
-
Dozens of trucks join 'freedom convoy' in Quebec City for third day
What started as a small group of trucks grew to include dozens of big rigs as the Quebec version of the 'freedom convoy' entered its third day in the provincial capital.
-
21-year-old died in Quebec prison over untreated ear infection, family believes
The death of a 21-year-old in a Montreal prison in December went unreported, garnering no headlines, but his family says it was needless—and that Quebecers should know about the kind of troubling prison conditions they believe led to it.
-
40 tickets handed out at Quebec City trucker convoy on Friday, no major incidents
Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that 40 tickets were handed out Friday as Quebec's version of the 'freedom convoy' descended on the provincial capital.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police close roads as 'Freedom Convoy' protest causes gridlock in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say there will be multiple temporary road closures and closures at Highway 416 and 417 off-ramps through the day, as the Freedom Convoy demonstration continues in downtown Ottawa.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitals
Demonstrators, some with trucks, returned to Ottawa on Saturday to bolster the ranks of the week-long 'freedom convoy' protest..
-
Hearing into lawsuit to stop convoy horns in Ottawa adjourned to Monday
A hearing into a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking an injunction to silence the constant honking of horns as part of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in downtown Ottawa has been adjourned until Monday.
Atlantic
-
Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada as officials warn of widespread outages
Much of southwestern Nova Scotia faced freezing rain and power outages on Friday as a slow-moving storm hovered over Atlantic Canada.
-
New Brunswick reports six additional COVID-19 related deaths Saturday
New Brunswick reported six additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
N.S. reports total of 102 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Saturday
On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 102 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 14 people in the ICU.
Kitchener
-
Portion of King Street closed ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said King Street South is closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.
-
Ontario reports another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting another drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 as pandemic pressure on the province's health-care system continues to ease.
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protests
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | Counter-protesters meet Vancouver convoy on second weekend of anti-mandate protests
For the second consecutive weekend, protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions took to the streets of Metro Vancouver.
-
Mild temperatures or more snow? What forecasters predict for February in B.C.
After some spring-like weather in the month of January in parts of British Columbia, should the same be expected this month?
-
'Shocked the heck out of me': B.C. woman leaves salon with unfinished hairdo after learning of lotto win
A B.C. woman who learned about her lotto win while she was at the salon was so shocked, she left without finishing her hair appointment.
Vancouver Island
-
'The housing crisis is the number one issue': Victoria MP taking city's housing stories to Ottawa
Sandra McMullen sits with her daughter Fiona on the couch in their Saanich home, as she reads allowed a card she found in Fiona’s school bag.
-
B.C. earmarks $2.3M for tourism projects on Vancouver Island
Upgrades are coming to tourism sites like the Sooke Potholes and the Kinsol Trestle.
-
'Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?': Man may have been in Nanaimo woman's car for days
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was shocked to discover a naked man hiding in the trunk of her car this week.