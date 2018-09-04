Featured
1 dead, 1 injured in rollover near Morris, Man.
Morris RCMP responded to the collision Friday around 1:40 p.m. on Provincial Road 336 just north of Highway 23. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:36AM CST
A single-vehicle rollover near Morris, Man. has left a man dead and a woman injured.
Morris RCMP responded to the collision Friday around 1:40 p.m. on Provincial Road 336 just north of Highway 23.
Police said a pickup truck was travelling northbound on PR 336 when it appears to have lost control on the gravel, going off the road and rolling several times.
The driver, a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to hospital in stable condition. Both were from the RM of Rhineland.
Police said they were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the third fatal crash RCMP responded to during the long weekend.