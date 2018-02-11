

UPDATE: Around 4:20 p.m., Winnipeg police said a 34-year-old woman has died from her injuries following Sunday morning's crash.

Police said an early investigation shows two vehicles collided head on while travelling on Dublin Avenue.

Three other adults involved in the collision were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WPS said potential charges are under review.

Previously:

An early morning multi-vehicle collision has sent four adults to hospital.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to a three vehicle collision at Notre Dame Avenue and Dublin Avenue.

Police said five adults were taken to hospital their conditions range from serious to non-life threatening.

WPS said Dublin Avenue from McCrossen Street is closed while officers investigate.

No word on what caused the crash.