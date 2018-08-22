

CTV Winnipeg





One male is dead after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of King Edward Street and Park Lane Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. a motorcycle heading northbound lost control and crashed. The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Investigators remained on the scene through the night, but have since re-opened the street.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information on the incident is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).