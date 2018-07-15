

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are reporting a 20-year-old man was shot around midnight on Sunday near 17th Street NW in Portage la Prairie, while an 18-year-old man nearby was seriously assaulted

The victim of the shooting was transported to hospital in stable condition. The assault victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but his health has since improved.

Police said both of the victims are from Portage la Prairie and investigators do not believe these were random acts.

Additional resources have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.