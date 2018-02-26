Featured
1 sent to hospital after car hits snowbank on Main Street
A man in his 20s was the only person involved in the crash and is in stable condition. (Banda Sabrosa)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 8:19AM CST
One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Main Street on Sunday evening.
The collision happened around 5 p.m. after a car was travelling northbound , lost control and hit a snowbank at Main Street and McKay Avenue.
A man in his 20s was the only person involved in the crash and is in stable condition.
All roads have been re-opened.