WINNIPEG -- A large pothole in the back lane behind Vivian Avenue is causing major grief for residents who live along it.

"We've had back lane issues for probably a couple of years," said Leslie Candy, whose house is on the back lane.

She said the back lane was once paved, but 7 or 8 years ago, the city tore it up. Heavy machinery from nearby construction has carved up the now gravel and mud back lane.

After some heavy rain, the back lane is now filled with many potholes, one in particular, which Candy's husband measured to be 10 feet wide and almost a foot deep.

"This is a huge issue for vehicles coming in," said Candy. "If they don't know it's there, they bottom out and damage their vehicles."

She called 311 to get the city to fix it but was told it could take up to a month.

"I understand the city is busy, and I know they have to prioritize their jobs, but when someone has a disability with a wheelchair, it's directly behind their home, and it's causing Handi-Transit issues, that's a big problem."

Dorothy Gaudette, a neighbour of Candy, uses a wheelchair to get around, and the potholes have made life increasingly difficult for her.

"Because I'm in a wheelchair, it is extremely difficult to maneuver around the holes," said Gaudette. "I have to be very careful because the ground is so even."

She said she's sunk in the holes before and scared what will happen if she falls.

Handi-Transit can't drop her off near her house anymore because of the rough terrain.

"It limits us to how far we can go because if transit can't come," Gaudette said.

She's been using taxis, but it's more expensive than Handi-Transit, and the drivers still complain.

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Winnipeg said, "We are aware of dips in the lane behind Vivian Avenue and crews will be addressing them in the coming days."

According to the city's website, it aims to repair potholes in a safe and cost-effective manner, keeping in mind safety, budget, personnel, and environmental concerns. A pothole repair may involve a temporary, semi-permanent or permanent solution depending on the situation.

For Candy and Gaudette, any fix would work as long as the back lane is free of potholes.

"It would be nice if the city could upkeep these gravel lanes, it's a big mess," said Candy.