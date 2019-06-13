

CTV Winnipeg





A number of people are displaced following a fire at a Ross Avenue rooming house Wednesday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the 500 block of Ross Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. where they found a fire in a two and a half story rooming house.

The crews encountered smoke coming from one of the suites, which they believe was caused by a unattended cooking.

Two people left the building before firefighters arrived. One person was checked by a paramedic but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

Although the crews were able to keep the fire contained to one suite, there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building and 10 people are displaced.

WFPS said the City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team assisted them with finding alternate living arrangements.

Firefighters say the fire is under investigation, but the preliminary information suggests it was likely caused by unattended cooking.

WFPS said residents should always stay in the kitchen while cooking.

It added stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.

Anything that can catch fire, like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains, should always be kept away from the stovetop.