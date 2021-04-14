WINNIPEG -- Ten Manitobans have died from COVID-19, even though they’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine, the Manitoba government confirmed.

According to the province, as of April 9:

Out of the 192,131 people who got at least one dose, 162 were infected within 14 days of the first dose, but before the second one. Twelve people were hospitalized and four died.

Out of the 67,716 people who received two doses, 24 were infected with COVID-19 within 14 days of receiving the second dose. Three people were hospitalized.

The province noted that COVID-19 infections that happen within 14 days of a dose don’t represent a lack of effectiveness in the vaccine.

However, there were vaccinated Manitobans who were infected with COVID-19 14 days after their immunization. The province said that as of April 9:

Out of the 192,131 people who got at least one dose of the vaccine, 111 were infected with COVID-19, 14 days or more after the first dose, but before the second. Nine people were hospitalized and six died.

Out of the 67,716 people immunized with two doses, nine people were infected 14 days or more after the second dose. There were no hospitalizations.

