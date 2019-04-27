

CTV Winnipeg





There is hope for a 10-year-old boy who remains in hospital following a tragic incident at a St. James swimming pool.

Ajay Pandey, the president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba tells CTV News the boy is still in critical condition but is showing signs of recovery, and is expected to survive.

The boy’s father Ram Nivash Misra and 9-year-old brother died earlier this week after emergency crews were called to the Courts of St. James and had to pull them from the pool.

Pandey says the 10-year-old boy is expected to remain in hospital for a long time.

It is still unclear exactly what lead to the incident.