WINNIPEG -- It's been 10 years to the day since the return of the Winnipeg Jets was made official.

On May 31, 2011, True North Sports and Entertainment announced it had reached an agreement to purchase the NHL's Atlanta Thrashers—paving the way for the return of the Winnipeg Jets.

True North Sports and Entertainment Limited chairman Mark Chipman speaks beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman during a press conference in Winnipeg, Tuesday May 31, 2011 announcing an NHL franchise returning to the city of Winnipeg. (David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

It had been more than a decade since the Jets left the city after playing a final playoff game on April 28, 1996—a game they lost 4-1 against Detroit.

With True North's announcement, the city's 15-year hiatus from the NHL came to an end, with the team officially reclaiming the name of the Winnipeg Jets less than a month later in June 2011.

Ten years ago today! �� https://t.co/fvXHeF3TKM — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 31, 2021

CTV News previously reported within minutes of the team's new name being leaked, 'Winnipeg Jets' was among Twitter's top trending topics.

The name was released in the 2011 NHL draft when Winnipeg picked forward Mark Scheifele seventh overall.

The debut of the Winnipeg Jets '2.0' was on October 9, 2011—facing off against the Montréal Canadiens.

In the decade since, the Winnipeg Jets have made it to the playoffs five times. This includes the Jets' current playoff run, coming off a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers.

The second round for the Jets starts on Wednesday, June 2.

-with files from CTV's Jon Hendricks and The Canadian Press