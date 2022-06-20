$105K worth of fentanyl seized from Winnipeg home

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police seized more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl from a home on Friday.

According to Winnipeg police, officers executed two search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Charles Street following an investigation into two people alleged to be trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing firearms.

During the search, police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun with ammunition, several assorted types of ammunition, and 528.5 grams of fentanyl.

Police said the fentanyl has an estimated street value of $105,700.

Officers also seized three digital scales, along with different types of cookware contaminated with substance believed to be drug residue.

Two men, ages 37 and 47, are facing charges of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The two men were released on an appearance notice.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.