10th candidate joins race to become Winnipeg's next mayor
Another name has been added to the growing list of candidates looking to become Winnipeg's next mayor.
According to the City Clerk's department, Desmond Thomas is the latest person to register as a mayoral candidate. He completed his registration on Wednesday.
Thomas had registered as a candidate in the 2018 race for mayor, however, his name did not appear on the ballot in 2018.
CTV News has reached out to Thomas for comment.
The other registered candidates include Jennifer Motkaluk, Don Woodstock, Christopher Clacio, Rick Shone, Scott Gillingham, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Shaun Loney, Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun and Rana Bokhari.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Maryland shooting: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business
A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community, a law enforcement agency said.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
Regina
-
10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 187 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 29 – June 4, up one from the last update.
-
Pilot Butte couple wins $250K in lottery draw
A Pilot Butte, Sask. couple is $250,000 richer after finding out they were winners in a LOTTO 6/49 draw.
-
Making a splash: Regina extends outdoor swimming pool hours
The city of Regina has extended operating hours for its outdoor swimming pools.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime
Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.
-
Why you may be seeing yellow 'dust' in Saskatoon
If you've noticed a thin yellow dusting of pollen in Saskatoon this spring — you're not alone.
-
Warman mayor says graffiti, vandalism at skate park is 'disheartening'
Warman's skate park was closed earlier in the week after it was hit by graffiti and its washroom was vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
Most of the oil spill in the Sault was on the ground, but some entered wastewater system
Ontario's Ministry of Environment said most of the oil spilled at Algoma Steel fell on the ground, but some also entered the city's wastewater system.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
-
'Edmonton has begun to listen': Kenney claims victory after Sohi delivers 31-page safety plan
Alberta's premier took a shot at Edmonton City Council Thursday after the province received the "public safety plan" that it demanded.
-
Crown wants 10-year parole ineligibility for man in Alberta Walmart shooting
An Alberta judge is being asked to impose a parole ineligibility of 10 years for a man who shot and killed a shopper outside a Walmart store in central Alberta.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.
-
Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
-
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
Calgary
-
Kenney says AHS must find out what went wrong with response to Calgary dog attack
The head of Alberta Health Services shared more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week, but Premier Jason Kenney says the time it took for paramedics to get there was 'inadequate.'
-
Calgary's $250K public toilet in Tomkins Park is broken and awaiting repairs
A public toilet in Tomkins Park that costs the City of Calgary $50,000 per year to operate is closed for repairs, causing concerns for nearby business owners and residents now that the area has became a legal site to consume alcohol.
-
Alberta teachers vote in favour of new deal in close vote
Alberta teachers voted in favour of accepting a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday.
Montreal
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Quebec bill to expand medical assistance in dying will not be passed
With one day left in the parliamentary session, the Quebec government is not moving forward with its bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying (MAID).
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa holding talks with feds on transferring ownership of Wellington Street
The city of Ottawa is holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street following the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last winter.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
Kitchener
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region band honoured with provincial country music award
Some local musicians are swinging their way to a big win.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
-
Woman charged in 'unprovoked' stabbings at Walmart, Superstore in Surrey
Charges have been approved against a 33-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed two people on two separate days in Surrey's Guildford area.
-
Sorry note left on overdue library book returned to Vancouver branch 51 years later
An overdue library book has been returned to a Vancouver branch, decades after it had been checked out.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth logging protesters vow to 'disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C.' starting next week
Old-growth logging protesters in British Columbia are promising a renewed round of civil disobedience starting next week.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian air force jet grounded after 'possible bird strike' at U.S. airshow
The Canadian military is investigating after a "possible bird strike" grounded a CF-18 demonstration jet during an airshow Wednesday.
-
Victoria-raised filmmaker puts man's battle with pharmaceutical company in the spotlight
Acclaimed Victoria-raised filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal's latest documentary calls into question the safety of a widely used herbicide.