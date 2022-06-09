10th candidate joins race to become Winnipeg's next mayor

Another name has been added to the growing list of candidates looking to become Winnipeg's next mayor.

According to the City Clerk's department, Desmond Thomas is the latest person to register as a mayoral candidate. He completed his registration on Wednesday.

Thomas had registered as a candidate in the 2018 race for mayor, however, his name did not appear on the ballot in 2018.

CTV News has reached out to Thomas for comment.

The other registered candidates include Jennifer Motkaluk, Don Woodstock, Christopher Clacio, Rick Shone, Scott Gillingham, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Shaun Loney, Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun and Rana Bokhari.