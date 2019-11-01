WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they took 11 people into custody during a lengthy standoff in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Thursday that began with an armed robbery.

Around 4:40 a.m. officers went to Pacific Avenue and Ellen Street following the report a cab driver had been robbed at gunpoint. A shot was fired at the cab, but no one was hurt.

With the help of police dogs, officers found the suspects inside a home in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue. Some people were taken into custody early on, while others were part of a lengthy standoff with police.

The standoff was eventually brought to a safe resolution, and a total of 11 people were taken into custody.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and found a .380 auto handgun with ammunition and a pellet, which was stolen during a break and enter in Selkirk, Man., in 1998.

Samuel Tache McKay, 31, has been charged with a slew of offences including armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm, and pointing a firearm.

Prairie Sky Atkinson, 24, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and identity fraud – intent to avoid arrest, prosecution, or obstruct justice. She was also processed on several outstanding warrants.

They are both in custody.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for armed robbery using a firearm, and an 18-year-old woman has been arrested for armed robbery using a firearm and two counts of possession of a weapon.

They were released on a promise to appear in court.

None of the charges have been tested in court.