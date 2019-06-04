Featured
11-year-old girl stabbed in Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:26PM CST
Island Lake RCMP are investigating the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl.
Police received the call around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Mounties said the victim was stabbed inside a home in Wasagamack First Nation and was taken to a nursing station.
She was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with attempted murder.
To protect the identity of the victim, RCMP will not be releasing the name of the suspect.