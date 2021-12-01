117 cases of HIV diagnosed in Manitoba in 2020: Roussin

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba’s top doctor said there were 117 cases of HIV identified in Manitoba in 2020, which is a slight decrease from 2019, when there were 121 new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the numbers on Wednesday, noting that the province’s latest HIV report is now online. Wednesday also marks World AIDS Day.

“The theme for World AIDS Day is ‘end inequalities, end AIDS.’ So HIV and stigma and the stigma surrounding it continues to be a significant public health concern in Canada and around the world, including Manitoba,” Roussin said.

“The populations most at risk of HIV have faced longstanding health and social inequities, made worse now by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Roussin added that though the report shows a slight reduction in HIV cases in 2020, there was a “significant” reduction in testing for the virus.

“Heterosexual sex and the sharing of drug injection equipment appear to be the largest drivers right now in Manitoba,” he said.

Roussin noted that the 20 to 29 age group accounted for the highest proportion of cases among females, while for males it was the 30 to 39 age group.

He encouraged Manitobans to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and to talk to their health-care providers about prevention, testing and treatment.

“Around 25 per cent people living with HIV infection are unaware that they have HIV and that can contribute to the spread,” he said.

Roussin advised that testing for sexually transmitted diseases is confidential, free, and available at physician clinics, community clinics and hospitals.

He urged those living with HIV to stay connected to care.

“This is treated as a chronic infection. We can bring the level of that virus down to undetectable levels and to minimize the risk of that being transmitted to others as well,” he said.